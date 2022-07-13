Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.