Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 118,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.