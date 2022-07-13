Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.