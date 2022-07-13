Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,323 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

