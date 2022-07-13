Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 118,002 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ONB stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

