Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 1,282,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,978,522. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

