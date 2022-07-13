Unistake Market Cap Reaches $811,602.84 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $811,602.84 and approximately $27,499.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

