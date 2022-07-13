Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 127,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,832. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

