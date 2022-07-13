UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UCBJY traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,992. UCB has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($95.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on UCB from €122.00 ($122.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on UCB from €111.00 ($111.00) to €106.00 ($106.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($95.00) to €87.00 ($87.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

