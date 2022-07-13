UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UCBJY traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,992. UCB has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.
UCB Company Profile (Get Rating)
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
