UBP Investment Advisors SA Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.51.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

