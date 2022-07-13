UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

