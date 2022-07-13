UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $18.29 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 967.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,572 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 6.28% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 482.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 299,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 131,706 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,044,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,244,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.