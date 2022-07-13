TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 513,407 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 325.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of TRX Gold worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

