Truist Financial Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $94.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.78. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.