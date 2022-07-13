Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

TFC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 52,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,496. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

