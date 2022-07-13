Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,124 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,496. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

