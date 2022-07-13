tru Independence LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,466 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

TFC stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

