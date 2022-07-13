tru Independence LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

