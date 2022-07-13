tru Independence LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

MRK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

