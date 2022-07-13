tru Independence LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

