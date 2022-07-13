Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $23.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TROX. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.