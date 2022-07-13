Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Triumph Group comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.37% of Triumph Group worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 492,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 239,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

