TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.47.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

