TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,509 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

