TownSquare Capital LLC Has $24.90 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

