TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

