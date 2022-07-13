TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 57,205 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,205 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.28% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

