Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 1,831 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

