Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.