Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a growth of 570.7% from the June 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 127,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRYIY shares. Nomura upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

