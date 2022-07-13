The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $38.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $883.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

