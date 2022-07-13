The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,655.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.