The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

