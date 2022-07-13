The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Up 0.9%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18). Approximately 51,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 130,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.63 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of 737.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.72.

The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

