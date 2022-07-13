The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.34 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.