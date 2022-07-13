The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 93,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437,474. The firm has a market cap of $269.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

