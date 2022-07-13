The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 7.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $301,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. 33,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

