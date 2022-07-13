Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $870.70.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $703.58. 465,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $721.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

