Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Terex has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 382.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

