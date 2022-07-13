TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 811.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 32,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. TDK has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

