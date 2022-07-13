Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 35,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 522,033 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $9.93.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
