Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.94.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
