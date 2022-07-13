Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

