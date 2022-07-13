Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the June 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWMAY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 281,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,322. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.46. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $523.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

