Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 644.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

