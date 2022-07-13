SUN (old) (SUN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00108092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.78 or 1.00001085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

