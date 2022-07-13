StockNews.com Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Hold

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.53.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.