StockNews.com Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Hold

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.53.
Shares of THC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
