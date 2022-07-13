StockNews.com Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Sell

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 2,521,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,068. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

