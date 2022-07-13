StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.00 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41.

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

