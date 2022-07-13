StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.